In The Recruiting Huddle: Gabriel Aparico – Belen Jesuit

PLAYER: Gabriel Aparico

POSITION: S

SCHOOL: Miami Belen Jesuit

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-1

WEIGHT: 190

SCOUTING: Having watched and evaluated this quality football talent for a few seasons and even spotlighting him earlier in his junior season, you have to figure that someone is missing out – big time. Aparico is one of the savviest prospects in the class. He is someone who was all the football knowledge and passion for the game. We watched him play on offense as a running back and we saw him perform in the secondary, where he certainly will not back away from anyone and hit you hard. In addition, he is easily one of the best special teams players in South Florida – blocking kicks and punts in just about every game we watched. Being the son of a coach never guarantees that you will succeed, but in this case, this could be one of the most overlooked football talents around. Aparico knows how to turn it up to another level – and that’s what colleges will be checking out during the spring and into his final season.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5044409/gabriel-aparicio