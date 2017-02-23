In The Recruiting Huddle: D.J. Ivey – South Dade

PLAYER: D.J. Ivey

POSITION: CB

SCHOOL: Homestead South Dade

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-1

WEIGHT: 180

SCOUTING: When he committed to the University of Miami some time back, there were many in South Florida who had never watched or heard about this gifted football talent. But once they started to watch him more and more on the football field, it was evident that Ivey was someone who can play the game – and play it at a very high level. He is one of the premier prospects in this rising senior class for good reason. Ivey is an extremely gifted football player as well as being a quality athlete. Watch him play and you will be impressed by the way he handles himself and how he continues to learn more and more about the position. He has the chance to be very special for years to come.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/video/3/4754675/5721d922c124573b5481a4fa