In The Recruiting Huddle: D.J. Ivey – South Dade

February 23, 2017 6:44 PM By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: D.J. Ivey, In The Huddle, SFHSSports, South Dade High School

PLAYER: D.J. Ivey
POSITION: CB
SCHOOL: Homestead South Dade
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 6-1
WEIGHT: 180

SCOUTING: When he committed to the University of Miami some time back, there were many in South Florida who had never watched or heard about this gifted football talent. But once they started to watch him more and more on the football field, it was evident that Ivey was someone who can play the game – and play it at a very high level. He is one of the premier prospects in this rising senior class for good reason. Ivey is an extremely gifted football player as well as being a quality athlete. Watch him play and you will be impressed by the way he handles himself and how he continues to learn more and more about the position. He has the chance to be very special for years to come.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/video/3/4754675/5721d922c124573b5481a4fa

home button long In The Recruiting Huddle: D.J. Ivey South Dade

More from Larry Blustein
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Moving U To Stay Fit

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia