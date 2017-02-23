House Rep. Wants Gambling Warning On Fla. Lottery Tix

February 23, 2017 8:43 AM
Filed Under: Florida House, Florida Lottery, Gambling, Politics

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The Florida Lottery, facing a lawsuit from the House for signing a long-term contract regarding ticket sales, may be required to have a warning about gambling on each ticket.

A measure filed Wednesday by Rep. Jennifer Sullivan would require vendors and retailers that contract with the department to print or place warnings on all lottery tickets stating, “Warning: Gambling can be addictive.”

The measure would require the warnings to be in place January 1st, 2018.

Last week, the House of Representatives filed a lawsuit about the Florida Lottery’s long-term contract with IGT Global Solutions Corp. The House claims the contract is illegal as it requires the spending of more money than the Legislature has set aside for ticket machines in the current budget.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Moving U To Stay Fit
CBS4 Supports Ride DCC

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia