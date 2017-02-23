Chris Bosh To Appear As Studio Analyst On New TNT NBA Series

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It looks like Chris Bosh is finally getting back to work.
While the NBA All-Star will be returning to work in the realm of basketball, it won’t be for any of the NBA’s 30 teams.
Television network TNT announced Thursday on Twitter that Bosh would be joining their broadcast ‘family’.
Bosh will appear on TNT’s new show ‘Players Only’ as part of its studio coverage.
The series is set to debut on Friday, February 27th at 7 p.m.
Bosh last played in the NBA in February of 2016 when he was forced to sit out due to issues of blood clotting.
The same problem ended Bosh’s 2015 season early.
While Bosh has fought to resume his NBA career, Heat doctors would not clear him to play due to fears of what could happen while on the court regarding the dangers of blood clots.