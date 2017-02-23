Bannon, Pence To Speak At Noted Conservative Conference

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Members of the Trump administrative are drumming up support at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland.
Thursday morning, Kellyanne Conway thanked the audience for helping Trump win the presidency.
“Thank you for sticking with the conservative movement with principals,” said Conway.
Wisconsin’s Republican Governor Scott Walker also spoke.
“Common sense conservative reforms work and people respond to them,” he told the attendees.
The gathering brings together thousands of political and religious conservatives as well as members of the populist and nationalist movements.
The organizers of the event made headlines earlier this week when they disinvited controversial speaker Milo Yiannopolous because of comments he made about pedophilia.
President Trump has a mixed history at CPAC. Participants have both cheered for and booed him in the past. This year, many conservatives have embraced Trump and his policies.
Senior Adviser Steve Bannon is scheduled to speak Thursday afternoon and Vice President Mike Pence addresses the conference Thursday night. The President will appear Friday.