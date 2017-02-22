Wet Weather To Hang Around All Day Wednesday

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a wet and humid start across South Florida Wednesday morning and it looks like its going to get a little worse before it gets any better.

Showers began to move across Broward, Miami-Dade, and the Keys in the pre-dawn hours. Most of South Florida woke to mostly cloudy skies temps hovering in the low to mid-70s.

Highs on Wednesday will only climb to the upper 70s due to the rain and clouds being around.

Storms are likely throughout the entire day. CBS4 meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said some strong storms possible and there is a marginal risk of severe weather across much of the state. Heavy downpours and flooding will be possible along with gusty winds and dangerous lightning. There’s also a high risk of dangerous rip currents.

So not exactly a beach day.

It’s also not a great day to take the boat out, there’s a small craft advisory in effect due to strong onshore winds.

Wednesday night will remain unsettled with scattered showers and spotty storms. It will be a little cool, and breezy, overnight with lows in the low 60s.

Thursday, some spotty storms will be around to start the day which will have highs in the upper 70s.

It will be warmer on Friday with highs in the low 80s.

Another cold front sweeps in this weekend, bringing a slight dip in degrees on Sunday. Highs will be pleasant in the upper 70s then.