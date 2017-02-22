State House Pushes Ahead Bill That Would End Biz Incentive Program

February 22, 2017 7:59 AM
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — Florida House Republicans are moving forward on a bill that Governor Rick Scott has called a “job-killer.”

On Tuesday, a divided House panel voted for the measure that would eliminate Enterprise Florida and cut back spending on tourism advertising. The contentious legislation now moves to the full House, which is expected to take up the bill in March.

The measure is a top priority for House Speaker Richard Corcoran. He and other top Republicans contend the state is wasting money on “corporate welfare” and have questioned the need for Visit Florida to spend money on tourism advertising.

Initially, Republicans proposed eliminating Visit Florida. But the House Appropriations Committee changed the bill to cap annual spending at $25 million a year.

