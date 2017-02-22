Reproductive Rights At Forefront Of FIU Rally

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Reproductive rights will be at the forefront at a rally at Florida International University Wednesday afternoon.
Students and Planned Parenthood supporters say they are holding the event to stop what they call ‘dangerous anti-women’s health legislation’ and stand up for access to abortions in Miami-Dade County.
The rally held at FIU’s Pit in the Student Union building will then move to U.S. Representative Carlos Curbelo’s office where participants plan to delivery #IStandWithPP postcards with written requests to stop ant-abortion legislation recently filed by Florida’s Republicans.
The group holding the rally says the bills are a way to shame women who try to get an abortion and infringe on reproductive freedoms.
Some bills recently filed include measures that could ban abortion 20 weeks after conception and allow women to sue doctors years after getting an abortion.
The rally is set to start at 2:30 p.m.