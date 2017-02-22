Police Chase Ends In Fiery Crash In Homestead

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A police chase ended in a fiery crash in Homestead.
It began when officers tried to pull over an SUV that had been involved in a felony hit and run. The driver of that SUV, who had a child in a passenger seat, took off and led officers on a high-speed chase, according to police.
It ended when the driver lost control and crashed into a tree at SW 288th Street and 147th Avenue. On impact, the SUV burst into flames.
The driver, who had minor injuries, was able to get out of the SUV, he was taken into custody. The child was okay.