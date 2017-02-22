Miami-Dade Mayor Says Immigration Holds “Overblown”

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There was much anger and chants of “shame on you!” after Miami-Dade commissioners upheld Mayor Carlos Gimenez’s decision to abide by a Trump administration order to hold arrested immigrants for ICE when asked.

A list out now shows the county has detained just 52 people under the new policy through last week.

The mayor says the issue has been “way overblown” and he says most of those detained at the request of ICE are not choir boys.

“Most of the detainees, most of the people they’re interested in, the vast majority are multiple offenders, some pretty serious crimes,” Gimenez told CBS4’s Gary Nelson.

The list does include a handful of immigrants, who were put on 48 hour holds by ICE, arrested for minor crimes such as disorderly conduct and driving without a license.

It’s not clear just how many of the detainees the feds have actually picked up. The number a week ago was 10.

Many of those being held are facing charges too serious to permit them to be released to ICE, offenses that must first be dealt with in state court.

With the immigrant detention issue put to rest – for the moment – concern turns to President Donald Trump’s sweeping immigration enforcement order – issued by the Department of Homeland Security – that vastly expands deportations, and all but eliminates the chance for most to have a hearing before being sent back.

“I think everybody deserves due process here in the United States. I’m not sure how this will affect the due process rights that they have,” Gimenez said.

Another element of President Trump’s order: the attempt to enlist local cops in the enforcement effort.

Leaders here, however, say you won’t see local police looking for undocumented immigrants or going on immigration raids.

“Our law enforcement’s not going to help out and do any of those things that have been taking place, and we’re very clear on that,” said Miami-Dade Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz.

Toiling in the agricultural fields of South Miami-Dade are many of the estimated 160,000 undocumented aliens in the county. CBS4 News found one woman here illegally with her husband for 18 years. They have six U.S. born children and worry about them being orphaned.

“In Mexico, where I’m from… there’s too much violence, too many gangs,” Blanca Giles said. “I couldn’t dare take my children back there.”

There is little fear among activists, however, of wholesale raids on the farmlands of South Florida.

Whether it be ICE detainers on arrested immigrants or expedited deportations, it all appears to be headed to court.

Multiple organizations have pledged lawsuits challenging the legality of President Trump’s new orders.