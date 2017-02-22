Man Shot To Death In NW Miami-Dade

February 22, 2017 9:14 PM
Filed Under: Crime, Miami-Dade Police, Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade on Wednesday.

The shooting happened at 14910 NW 9 Court at around 5 p.m.

Police said they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

When fire rescue arrived, the man, who appeared to be in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the shooter is a white male who is 6’3″ with a heavy build.

The cause of the shooting remains unknown.

If you have any information that can help police, please contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

