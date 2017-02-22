Florida May Make It Easier To Sue Docs Over Abortions

February 22, 2017 10:53 AM
Filed Under: Abortion, Florida House, Politics

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — Legislation moving through the state House would make it easier for women who have had abortions to sue their doctors.

On Wednesday, a House panel narrowly approved (9-7) a bill that would allow women to sue physicians for physical or emotional injuries stemming from abortions. The legislation would also create a longer time period for lawsuits to be filed than are allowed for other medical procedures.

Supporters say the measure will help women who may not have properly understood the ramifications of obtaining an abortion. The legislation has been opposed by a number of groups including one that represents Florida doctors.

It’s unclear if the bill will pass since there’s no companion bill in the Florida Senate.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Moving U To Stay Fit
CBS4 Supports Ride DCC

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia