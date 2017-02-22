Florida May Make It Easier To Sue Docs Over Abortions

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — Legislation moving through the state House would make it easier for women who have had abortions to sue their doctors.
On Wednesday, a House panel narrowly approved (9-7) a bill that would allow women to sue physicians for physical or emotional injuries stemming from abortions. The legislation would also create a longer time period for lawsuits to be filed than are allowed for other medical procedures.
Supporters say the measure will help women who may not have properly understood the ramifications of obtaining an abortion. The legislation has been opposed by a number of groups including one that represents Florida doctors.
It’s unclear if the bill will pass since there’s no companion bill in the Florida Senate.