LOOK: Dwyane Wade Spent All-Star Weekend Having A Blast With Chris Bosh

February 22, 2017 11:38 AM
Filed Under: Bryan Altman, Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade, Heat, NBA

Bryan Altman

Dwyane Wade may have missed out on making the NBA All-Star game for the first time in 12 years, but he certainly didn’t miss out on a good time on his All-Star Weekend break.

Wade took the opportunity to spend some time in Miami with good friend and former Heat teammate Chris Bosh, and it looked like they had a blast.

Bosh Tweeted out a photo of himself, Wade, Gabrielle Union (Wade’s wife) and his wife Adrienne Bosh soaking up the sun on the bow of a gorgeous looking boat with smiles all around.

Wade did manage to make it to New Orleans for a part of the weekend as well, spending some time with Chicago-native Chance The Rapper as well as other celebrities and NBA All-Stars.

In one of his final Snapchats of the weekend, Wade remarked that he was “done with vacation” and ready to get back to Chicago to resume the season.

Bosh’s NBA future, on the other hand, is still very much in doubt. Bosh is still under contract with the Heat but hasn’t been cleared to play by doctors due to recurring blood clot issues.

The team is paying Bosh $23.7 million this year and owes him $52.1 million over the next two seasons.

Still, it’s nice seeing the two enjoying the Miami weather together and remembering all the good times they shared as teammates in a Heat uniform.

