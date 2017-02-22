Davie PD To Release Enhanced Image Of Car Involved In Deadly Hit & Run

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Not giving up in their investigation to find a driver involved in a deadly hit and run crash, Davie police plan to release an enhanced video of the car that was involved in hopes that some recognizes it and gives them a call.
On the evening of February 1st, Emma Kelso was talking with her neighbor, Vickie McCall, near a mailbox in the Park City Mobile Home Park when a driver veered toward them.
Kelso, 80, pushed her neighbor out of the way and was fatally struck. Her Chihuahua “Rondo”, who she had on a leash, was also killed.
McCall, who was taken to the hospital, ended up with two fractured vertebrae, according to her niece.
Police say the car that hit Kelso was either a dark blue or black Toyota Corolla. Surveillance video from Kelsoe’s home shows the dark four-door sedan driving by with two people inside, a man behind the wheel, a woman in the passenger seat.
The Crime Stoppers reward for information on this crash has been raised to $10,000, anyone with information can contact them and leave an anonymous tip at (954) 493-TIPS.