Davie PD To Release Enhanced Image Of Car Involved In Deadly Hit & Run

February 22, 2017 8:53 AM
Filed Under: Davie, Hit-and-run

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Not giving up in their investigation to find a driver involved in a deadly hit and run crash, Davie police plan to release an enhanced video of the car that was involved in hopes that some recognizes it and gives them a call.

On the evening of February 1st, Emma Kelso was talking with her neighbor, Vickie McCall, near a mailbox in the Park City Mobile Home Park when a driver veered toward them.

Kelso, 80, pushed her neighbor out of the way and was fatally struck. Her Chihuahua “Rondo”, who she had on a leash, was also killed.

McCall, who was taken to the hospital, ended up with two fractured vertebrae, according to her niece.

Police say the car that hit Kelso was either a dark blue or black Toyota Corolla. Surveillance video from Kelsoe’s home shows the dark four-door sedan driving by with two people inside, a man behind the wheel, a woman in the passenger seat.

The Crime Stoppers reward for information on this crash has been raised to $10,000, anyone with information can contact them and leave an anonymous tip at (954) 493-TIPS.

