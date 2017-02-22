CBS4 Exclusive: Family Speaks Out After Road Rage Shooting Leaves Man In Coma

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Days after a road rage incident led to a shooting, one man remains in the hospital in a coma and the gunman is on the loose.

Family members simply cannot believe what happened Saturday night, just after 7:30 p.m., near N.W. 22nd Avenue and N.W. 105th Avenue.

With tears in her eyes, Clifford Lee Gearing said her 38-year-old grandson, Leonardo Gearing, nearly lost his life after his Kia Cadenza was sideswiped by a Ford Focus.

“This is a hurtful thing to know,” she said. “You are not doing anything and somebody shoots you, and you almost get killed in cold blooded murder?”

At one point, Gearing and a passenger in the other car got out and that’s when bullets were sent flying.

“The passenger came around that side and Leonardo was talking to the driver, and he shot Leonard like that. For nothing.”

The shooter and driver took off.

“He was shot in the arm and that came through here,” the victim’s grandmother said. “Then he was shot near the liver and he got shot in the arm here and then shot in the leg. Four times he got hit by two shells in his back right now.”

Leonardo Gearing is now in a coma at the Ryder Trauma Center.

“When you think about it, young people today don’t have no respect for people’s lives and the road rage needs to stop,” said unclue Johnnie Stewart. “My nephew is now in a coma because of road rage. It doesn’t make any sense. It is ridiculous.”

Gearing is a truck driver with three children.

“He doesn’t bother anybody. He is quiet and calm,” said Stewart. “The only thing I will say is that God knows who did this and he will get to them, because if you did something, you will have to pay.”

Because of Gearing’s condition, Miami-Dade Police detectives have not been able to speak with him.

Police think the two guys that got away are between 25 and 35 years old. One is thin and the other is heavy-set.

If you can help police, call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.