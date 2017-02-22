BSO: Woman Caught On Surveillance Using Stolen Bank Card

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
BROWARD (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance video they say is a perfect example of why you shouldn’t leave your valuables in your car – not even for a minute.
On the morning of December 22nd, Sherin Stephens stepped out of Riverglades Elementary in Parkland to find her car window smashed and her purse stolen.
Stephens told BSO she had hidden her handbag so that it wasn’t visible from the outside, but the burglar was still able to find it.
By that afternoon, BSO said the thief had attempted to use the Stephens’ card at a Walgreens located at 1 W Sunrise Blvd. in Sunrise.
Surveillance cameras captured the heavy-set woman in action. The woman, who was wearing a black shirt and black shorts, has a dark complexion and dark curly shoulder-length hair.
Sometime later, on the same day, detectives said the thief also tried to make purchases at a Walgreens located at 1515 E Sunrise Blvd. in Sunrise and a RaceTrac gas station at 2351 W Oakland Park Blvd. in Oakland Park.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Broward Sheriff Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).