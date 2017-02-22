9 Netted In Multi-State Steroid Ring Sting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A multi-state investigation into an alleged steroid distribution ring has netted nine people, including some in South Florida.

The nine people are charged with operating an international steroid manufacturing and distribution ring. One other person is being sought after in Arizona.

Tuesday morning DEA agents raided a Miami gym saying it was a shipping facility for the steroid ring. They also raided a lab in Phoenix, Arizona.

The charges stem from an undercover investigation into the Miami-based company Wellness Fitness Nutrition, or WFN, according to court documents.

The company’s founder and CEO, Richard Rodriguez, alleged that WFN was compliant with FDA regulations and licensed to distribute anabolic steroids which are considered a controlled substance. During the investigation, they found out that WFN was not licensed by the DEA to distribute steroids to customers without medical prescriptions and sold it through its website, according to court documents.

DEA agents said they were able to track down the purchase of the raw steroid materials bought by WFN from various companies in China. From there, the raw steroid powder would be shipped to Phoenix, Arizona to be manufactured and later to Miami where it was labeled, packaged and shipped to customers, investigators said.

Agents were able to buy over $30,000 worth of anabolic steroids from WFN, court documents state.

The company also allegedly laundered over a million dollars made from sales of the steroids that was re-invested back into the operation.

At least $10 million was moved in illicit proceeds to various bank accounts connected to WFN, according to investigators.

Out of the 10 arrested, seven are from South Florida including Richard Rodriguez, John Ferrell, Nancy Melo-Rodriguez, Erick Vittitow, Bader Alaskari, Bernard Duran and Jonathan Gonzalez. They were arraigned at a federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday.