United, American Start Selling Cheaper Tickets

DALLAS (CBSMiami/AP) — American Airlines and United are now selling less expensive tickets for budget-conscious travelers.
American announced early Tuesday that it began selling the new fares for flights starting March 1 on 10 different routes from its hub airports in Dallas, Miami, Philadelphia and Charlotte, North Carolina.
Now United says it too is selling cut-rate tickets on some flights from Minneapolis to seven of its hub cities including New York, Chicago and Los Angeles.
Basic economy fares are often $20 to $40 cheaper per round trip, but they come with severe restrictions — buyers are in the last group to board, and they can only carry a small item that fits under their seat.
