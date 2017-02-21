‘Even If They’ve Been Good, They’ll Be Sent Back’: Rep. Ros-Lehtinen On Trump Immigration Agenda

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Local leaders and business owners gathered Tuesday to celebrate Miami’s many immigrants and what they bring to South Florida’s table.

At Venture Hive, a firm that helps entrepreneurs start up companies, a half a dozen young immigrant business owners were rolled out like Dominican Jorge Estrella.

“We actually have a team in Miami with seven developers,” said Estrella.

Tuesday’s event applauding immigrants comes as President Donald Trump presses on plans to find and deport some 11 million undocumented aliens. The administration is proposing to add 15,000 new agents to help get the job done.

“Even if they’ve been good people, they’re going to be sent back. There’s a lot of anxiety, that separation of families and it’s just an uncertain time,” said Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen.

In his own party, many say Trump should focus instead on comprehensive immigration reform.

“That is one of the reasons why people are so frustrated with politics, why people have lost faith in our politics because seemingly nothing can get done,” said Congressman Carlos Curbelo.

A Republican on Tuesday took a shot at Trump’s unrelenting assault on the media and so-called ‘fake news.’

“To the members of the press, I want to say thank you to you. You are not the enemy of the American people. You have an essential role in our republic,” said Congresswoman Ros-Lehtinen.

If the Trump administration has shown division, it expands to members of his own party who see a president on an unpredictable tear.

President Trump’s agenda is moving forward very rapidly with the head of Homeland Security ordering his agents to immediately and aggressively detain undocumented immigrants – those who have committed crimes and those who have not.