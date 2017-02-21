“Toxic Tush Doc” Headed Back To Prison

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A transgendered woman who reportedly injected “super glue” and Fix-A-Flat into the buttocks of women in botched illegal cosmetic surgery procedures will be heading back to prison.

On Monday, Oneal Ron Morris accepted a plea deal on several charges, including manslaughter, in Ft. Lauderdale court.

Morris was accused of performing several toxic cosmetic procedures, one of which led to a woman’s death.

Morris spent most of 2014 in prison after pleaded guilty to one count of practicing health care without a license. She was then sentenced to 336 days in state prison.

Morris was first arrested Friday, Nov. 18th, 2011.

Authorities say a person who was looking to get a job at a nightclub and wanted a curvier figure paid Morris $700 for the injections in 2010. Morris allegedly used some type of tubing and inserted a toxic concoction into her backside during a painful procedure.

She was rearrested after a second person came forward claiming to have been treated by Morris and her associate Corey Eubank, according to Miami Gardens Police.

Eubank, 40, pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of culpable negligence last year. In exchange, he received one year of probation.

In Broward, Morris was accused in the death of Shatarka Nuby, 31, who died in March while serving time in a Tallahassee prison.

After her death, the assistant medical examiner determined Nuby died of “massive systemic silicone migration” as a consequence of cosmetic silicone injections that were allegedly given to her by Oneal in 2007, which she then sealed with cotton balls and super glue.

Before her death, Nuby told a Florida Department of Health investigator that she paid Morris at least $2,000 for about 10 treatments between 2007 and 2011 to enhance her buttocks, hips, thighs and breasts.

Another woman, Valentina Lopez of Hallandale Beach, claimed injections given to her by Morris two years ago made her ill. Lopez said she had silicone injections done on her buttocks which resulted in knots and required seven surgeries to fix her injuries.

As part of the new deal, Morris now faces up to 15 years in prison which is far less time than she would have received if she was convicted at trial.