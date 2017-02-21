SOBE Wine & Food Festival Tents Pop Up As Event Set To Kick Off

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — South Florida foodies will be joining chefs from around the nation for the annual South Beach Wine & Food Festival this week and through the weekend.

In its 16th year, the annual event is offering up nearly 100 events covering cuisines galore, wine tastings and cocktail parties.

Kicking off the festival Wednesday is Seaside Eats at the Bonnet House Museum & Gardens in Fort Lauderdale as part of the event’s Taste Fort Lauderdale Series.

Thursday evening, Barilla’s Italian Bites on the Beach will show off some of Italy’s best cuisine. Attendees will join some of the nations’ greatest chefs – tasting dishes from various regions of Italy with a side of live music and beach breeze.

One of the yearly favorites is the beachside Burger Bash going into its 11th year. Rachael Ray will host dozens for the Friday evening event. Burger lovers will be able to bite into some of South Florida’s most creative burgers and find out which burger reigns supreme.

Over the weekend, the festival’s iconic white tents will also be home to more than 50 restaurants looking to share delicious bites with hungry foodies at the Goya Foods Grand Tasting Village on Saturday and Sunday. You can munch on food while enjoying the views of South Beach. This also comes with a side of live music!

Those looking to enjoy the events at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival from February 22nd to the 26th can get tickets online or over the phone.

All proceeds from the festival benefit the students of the Florida International University Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management who help out festival organizers. To date, the festival has raised more than $24 million for the school.