Senators Back Tax Exemption For Diapers

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/NSF) – A state Senate panel has passed a measure that would eliminate sales taxes on diapers for children and adults.
The Commerce and Tourism Committee voted unanimously to back the proposal which was filed by Plantation Democrat Sen. Lauren Book who gave birth to twins last week.
Before the vote, bill co-sponsor Kathleen Passidomo introduced an amendment that removed moistened, disposable “baby wipes” from the proposed tax exemptions as a way to reduce the fiscal impact.
A staff analysis projected the bill, as initially proposed, would cut state and local revenues by $52.1 million a year.
Passidomo said removing the “baby wipes” exemption reduced the tax savings by $11.2 million a year. A similar measure has been filed in the House for the legislative session that starts March 7th.
The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.