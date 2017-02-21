Runaway Cow Leads Police On Wild Chase In NYC & Dies

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NEW YORK (CBSMiami/AP) — A cow running away from a slaughterhouse led police on a wild chase through New York City and died later in the day.
Police corralled the bull in a backyard Tuesday after a two-hour chase that continued even after the bull’s hide was studded with tranquilizer darts.
A spokeswoman for Animal Care Centers of New York City says the bull died en route to one of the agency’s facilities.
Footage airing on WABC-TV showed the black bull trotting through a residential neighborhood.
The nimble bovine eluded attempts to box it in between police vehicles by squeezing through narrow openings.
There were no reports of the bull causing any injuries during the chase, though it ripped the door off a car.
Click here for more on the story.
(TM and © Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)