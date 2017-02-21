Reward Increased For Info In Deadly Weston Hit & Run

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The reward has been increased for information that leads to the arrest of the person who hit and killed a cyclist in Weston.
A reward of up to $12-thousand is now being offered in the hit and run case of Christopher Mohr. Crime Stoppers of Broward is offering their standard amount of up to $3,000, Mohr’s family and friends have pitched in the rest. The offer is good for a year.
Mohr was struck in the early morning hours of January 1st. He was in the bike lane on State Road 84, about a mile east of the Indian Trace intersection, when he was clipped from behind.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office said it was a white, older model vehicle which would have sustained damage to the front passenger side quarter panel and headlight.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477) or toll-free at 1-866-493-TIPS (8477).