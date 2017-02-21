Quinn On Tunsil: “He’s Been One Of The Brightest Stars I’ve Seen On Film”

FOX Sports NFL & College Football analyst, Brady Quinn joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the Miami Dolphins trading for Julius Thomas. They also talk about Miami’s needs in the upcoming NFL Draft and prospects that will be hot commodities.
On Dolphins o-line- “They have Tunsil and he’s been one of the brightest stars I’ve seen on film, he’s going to be a cornerstone.”
On trade for Julius Thomas- “When you look at this deal the Dolphins got the better of it. They didn’t need Albert and they are going to restructure Thomas’s deal.”
On the NFL Draft- “This draft is going to be a good draft for defensive players. I think this game is won and lost on the arms of quarterbacks and you need to find a way to disrupt that. On the back end you continue to build those coverage corners. I would think try and continue to go defensive back and pass rusher in the first couple rounds.”
