On The Radar: Offseason Series – Part Nine

When football fans across the country ask why South Florida is so dominating on the football field, those in the know point to these months we are in now.

From January until May, and then all the way until summer practice starts in August, footballs fill the air – and prospects are getting better and being offered.

What was once a no-no when it came to recruiting is now the norm as college coaches are actually making offers on what happens at 7-on-7 events. It may be hard for football purists to understand that, but it’s the only way schools can stay in the mix with athletes during the offseason.

Because there are so many events taking place – 7-on-7s are a small part of the offseason. During May, spring football gives many athletes the chance to back up what they did at 7-on-7 tournaments, camps and combines.

After spring is over, many schools travel to events as a team and not so much as all-star squads. Those team events take athletes to colleges across the country. They also attend full padded camps, which have become a huge measuring stick in the middle of the summer.

The exposure that all athletes have the opportunity to receive is unlike anywhere else in the country. That is why during the course of a year, there are more college coaches spending time in this region of the country than any other does – by far.

As we travel around to several events during the course of the offseason, we have the chance of watching and evaluating talent that many recruiting services never have the opportunity to watch live. That is how we are fortunate enough to promote and expose over 1,000 locals every year.

Today, from attending events and watching many of these talented young men throughout the years, we bring you six more prospects to keep an eye on:

2019 – Najeh Baker, WR, 5-11, 165, Homestead South Dade: Here is a very talented receiver that this program needs heading into the 2017 season. Baker is athletic, quick and has plenty of skill. He is one of the rising juniors who figures to give this program a chance to jump back into the playoff mix. Baker has that type of passion for the game that many in this area of Miami-Dade County usually has. He loves the game and will start getting more recognition. He is certainly one to keep an eye on.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/8187358/najeh-baker

2018 – Nomar Hernandez, WR, 5-11, 155, Coral Gables: While the Cavaliers are not known for its passing game, prospects like this – who are tough and willing to give everything they have – are now starting to steal some of the spotlight. Hernandez is someone who will never back away from competition. He runs crisp patterns, has very good speed and understands what it takes to be at that next level. Truly one of those football players who could emerge in the offseason and carry it over until his senior season.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5606588/nomar-hernandez

2018 – Greg May, OL, 6-6, 240, Weston Cypress Bay: If you remember when head coach Mark Guandolo’s teams advanced deep in the playoffs, they did it with outstanding skill position players, but also used a solid offensive line to get it done as well. May is one of those talented big men who continues to learn, get stronger and is ready to make an impact and get the attention of colleges. Size is always important but you have to have talent and be able to pick things up along the way. Many are very excited to see how much he picks up over the next few months.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7531802/greg-may

2018 – Rueben Oliver, LB, 5-11, 190, Davie Western: As the Wildcats continue to add players for a run at the district title in 2017, prospects like this, who really made an impression at South Plantation, will be a football player that all eyes will be on. Oliver is a solid run stopper who also has the quickness and athletic ability to drop into coverage. This is one of those talented young men you bring in to make a difference and not to just blend in. If he reaches his full potential, it will be fun to watch – and the coaches are already waiting for him to come in and give this program a lift.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4672175/rueben-oliver

2018 – Francisco Rivera, DB, 5-10, 165, Coral Springs Charter: Here’s a smaller school athlete who has already shown that he is ready to make a huge impact on the Panthers this coming season. Rivera is a tremendous football talent who is a real difference maker in the defensive secondary. And as we saw in the past from this program, athletes like this have always done well and made their way to the next level. He will be given a major opportunity in the offseason to help in a leadership role, which is essential to having a successful season.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5286853/francisco-rivera

2019 – Larry “L.J.” Smith, OLB/LS, 5-11, 205, Miami Norland: One of the emerging standouts in South Florida, this is the kind of football talent that the Vikings trot out on the field every year. Smith is a versatile defensive prospect who is a tremendous run stopper as well as showing his quickness, strength and becoming a force. Ask anyone who has played with – or against him – and all will tell you that this will be one of the best juniors around this year. Look back and you will see how many athletes the Vikings continue to churn out each year. Playing in easily the most prospect-rich district in the country, athletes get better and are noticed a lot quicker.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6733696/larry-lj-smith