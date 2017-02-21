Mom Reminds Son To Take Out Trash By Mailing It To Him

February 21, 2017 9:44 AM
Filed Under: College, Pennsylvania

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (CBSMiami/AP) — A college student in Pennsylvania got a very visual reminder to take out the trash when he opened what he thought was a care package from his mother.

Eighteen-year-old Connor Cox told WHTM-TV  that his mother sent two boxes to him at Westminster College in New Wilmington last month.

One box contained food and other goodies. The other contained garbage.

When he called to ask whether that was a mistake, Cox’s mother, Connie, told him, “No, that’s the trash you were supposed to take out” during a recent visit home.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Cox says he laughed hysterically at the prank, then tweeted a photo of the package.

Cox has three sisters and says he has a special relationship with his mother. He says, “She knows what to say at the exact time she should say it.”

(TM and © Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Moving U To Stay Fit
CBS4 Supports Ride DCC

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia