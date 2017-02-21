Mom Reminds Son To Take Out Trash By Mailing It To Him

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (CBSMiami/AP) — A college student in Pennsylvania got a very visual reminder to take out the trash when he opened what he thought was a care package from his mother.

Eighteen-year-old Connor Cox told WHTM-TV that his mother sent two boxes to him at Westminster College in New Wilmington last month.

One box contained food and other goodies. The other contained garbage.

When he called to ask whether that was a mistake, Cox’s mother, Connie, told him, “No, that’s the trash you were supposed to take out” during a recent visit home.

Thought my mom was sending me a care package… but instead she sent me a box of trash i was supposed to take out. pic.twitter.com/UetdT5UoVP — Connor Cox (@thedeal_5) January 30, 2017

Cox says he laughed hysterically at the prank, then tweeted a photo of the package.

Cox has three sisters and says he has a special relationship with his mother. He says, “She knows what to say at the exact time she should say it.”

