Man’s Body Found Near Miami Int’l Airport Rental Lot

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Authorities are trying to find out what happened to a man found dead near Miami International Airport’s rental lot.
The man’s body was found in a car parked in the public parking lot at 4000 NW 25th Street.
CBS4’s Hank Tester said the area was full of small rental car agencies that rent out older model vehicles.
Miami-Dade Police is calling the death a homicide.
The man’s body was discovered around noon on Tuesday. Investigators said it’s difficult to determine how the man died but there are no obvious signs of trauma.
The man has been identified as 48-year-old Juan Alberto Miraldo who is one of the owners at one of the rental car agencies and is a native of Venezuela.
Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (304)471-TIPS.