WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Man’s Body Found Near Miami Int’l Airport Rental Lot

February 21, 2017 5:50 PM By Hank Tester
Filed Under: Body Found, Hank Tester, Miami International Airport

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Authorities are trying to find out what happened to a man found dead near Miami International Airport’s rental lot.

The man’s body was found in a car parked in the public parking lot at 4000 NW 25th Street.

CBS4’s Hank Tester said the area was full of small rental car agencies that rent out older model vehicles.

Miami-Dade Police is calling the death a homicide.

The man’s body was discovered around noon on Tuesday. Investigators said it’s difficult to determine how the man died but there are no obvious signs of trauma.

The man has been identified as 48-year-old Juan Alberto Miraldo who is one of the owners at one of the rental car agencies and is a native of Venezuela.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (304)471-TIPS.

More from Hank Tester
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Moving U To Stay Fit
CBS4 Supports Ride DCC
Weather Forecast 24/7

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia