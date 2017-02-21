Larranaga On Canes Win Over Virginia: “We Were Locked In”

Miami Hurricanes head basketball coach, Jim Larranaga joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to recap the Canes big win against 18th ranked Virginia.

On what Miami did to win- “What won us the game was how calm, cool and collected we were. During the timeouts our guys were very attentive; we were very connected throughout the game. We didn’t shoot the ball well and Virginia gets credit for that. Against the number one defense in the country we didn’t score much but we did enough.”

On Virginia and Miami being evenly matched- “There was very little that separated the two teams that played last night. The difference was Virginia was ranked all season and we have only gotten a few votes here and there. They were going to feel good playing at home but what we have to do is stay connected, calm and play our game and I think we did that.”

On players stepping up- “The two seniors Murphy and Reed were terrific but our young guys are stepping up and playing well.”

On not folding under pressure- “We have lost a couple games where we didn’t make the free throws at the end but yesterday we were locked in.”

On suspended guard Ja’Quan Newton- “I will sit down with my staff and Newton individually, we do not practice today or tomorrow, our first two days off in a month. I want him to tell me how he feels and I want to understand his position and I want him to understand mine and hopefully we will see things the same way and he will come back and make a contribution to the team.”

