Julius Thomas To Meet With Dolphins, Have Physical

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After what felt like a see-saw of ‘he’s coming-he’s not coming-no, he’s coming’ it seems that Julius Thomas will in fact be joining the Miami Dolphins.

What was first reported as a player-for-player swap, with Thomas coming to Miami in exchange for Branden Albert going back to Jacksonville, it seems that it will be two separate deals involving draft picks.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins will receive a late-round pick in 2018 for Albert while the Jags will get a 2017 7th round pick.

#Dolphins expected deal for Julius Thomas is for a 7th in '17. #Jaguars expected deal for Branden Albert if completed is for a '18 late pick — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 20, 2017

Albert spent Monday in Jacksonville and had dinner with Jags executives. He is expected to meet with the team to discuss contract details on Tuesday.

Albert’s current deal runs through 2018 and pays him $8.9 million next season and $9.6 the following year.

Thomas is reportedly going to be meeting with the Dolphins on Tuesday. He’s also expected to have a physical with Miami’s medical staff.

#Jaguars TE Julius Thomas will be in Miami tomorrow for a visit and physical in contemplation of a trade. He's agreed to re-do his contract — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 20, 2017

Thomas had back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons in Denver when current Dolphins head coach Adam Gase was running the offense.

Gase likely lobbied to bring Thomas to Miami.

Thomas’ deal pays him $7.1 million in 2017, $8.6 million in 2018 and $9.1 million in 2019. It’s already been reported that Thomas has agreed to restructure his contract.