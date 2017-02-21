PLAYER: Wayne Ruby

POSITION: WR

SCHOOL: Pembroke Pines Flanagan

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-0

WEIGHT: 165

SCOUTING: Because the Falcons were more of a ball control, take time off the clock team last year, this is someone who was truly hidden. After watching him the past few years – during the season and in the offseason, you have to be impressed at what this talented football prospect can bring to the table. He is quick, runs very good patterns, and is not afraid to stick his nose into the action and block. Ruby will have the chance during the next few months, to help watch his stock rise; and when the 2017 season begins, you can guarantee that this will be one of those players who will make the most of his opportunity. He plays the game with passion and has proven that he is ready to continue going against the best.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5300814/wayne-ruby-jr