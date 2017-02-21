WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at Noon

In The Recruiting Huddle: Wayne Ruby, Jr. – Flanagan

February 21, 2017 12:07 PM By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: Flanagan High School, In The Huddle, SFHSSports, Wayne Ruby

PLAYER: Wayne Ruby
POSITION: WR
SCHOOL: Pembroke Pines Flanagan
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 6-0
WEIGHT: 165

SCOUTING: Because the Falcons were more of a ball control, take time off the clock team last year, this is someone who was truly hidden. After watching him the past few years – during the season and in the offseason, you have to be impressed at what this talented football prospect can bring to the table. He is quick, runs very good patterns, and is not afraid to stick his nose into the action and block. Ruby will have the chance during the next few months, to help watch his stock rise; and when the 2017 season begins, you can guarantee that this will be one of those players who will make the most of his opportunity. He plays the game with passion and has proven that he is ready to continue going against the best.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5300814/wayne-ruby-jr

home button long In The Recruiting Huddle: Wayne Ruby, Jr. Flanagan

More from Larry Blustein
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Moving U To Stay Fit
CBS4 Supports Ride DCC

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia