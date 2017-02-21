WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

In The Recruiting Huddle: John Dunmore – Cardinal Gibbons

February 21, 2017 6:18 PM By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: John Dunmore
POSITION: WR
SCHOOL: Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons
CLASS: 2019
HEIGHT: 6-3
WEIGHT: 180

SCOUTING: Having watched this impressive football talent the past two years, he has now settled in with the Chiefs and has started to elevate himself. Dunmore is one of those special football prospects who combines speed, size, athletic ability and skill. He has gone up against some of the best defensive backs in the nation over the past year and continues to showcase his talent. Has the chance to be one of the best in the country – and as this impressive football team heads toward the 2017 season, expect him to get plenty of tests against elite competition. Dunmore has started to put a lot into his game, and over the next two years, you will see every college start to flock in his direction. He is a big-time talent who will get his exposure chance this season. He is expected to be one of the offensive playmakers head coach Matt Dubuc will use often.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5538710/john-dunmore

