In The Recruiting Huddle: Eric Scott – Chaminade-Madonna

February 21, 2017 12:04 PM By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: Chaminade-Madonna High School, Eric Scott, In The Huddle, SFHSSports

PLAYER: Eric Scott
POSITION: DT
SCHOOL: Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 6-3
WEIGHT: 270

SCOUTING: There have been several offseason transfers that have taken place so far in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties, and while many have gotten plenty of attention, bringing this talented football prospect to Hollywood may turn out to be the biggest in the area. What head coach Dameon Jones and the Lions are getting here is a Warren Sapp type of prospect. Strong at the point of contact, very athletic and chance to be one of the most dominating defensive prospects for the class. Scott will have the chance, with a very competitive schedule, to elevate his game to the next level and showcase his skills to colleges who have not watched him perform. Everyone who has played or coached against him came away thinking there are very few are as tough as this young man. He is indeed a big time prospect.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4103953/eric-scott

