Four Charged In Liberty City Gang Rape Of Woman

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Four people are in custody, charged with the gang rape of a woman in Liberty City.

The 30-year-old woman reportedly met with 21-year-old Kadrian Spencer at a fast food restaurant on NW 62nd Street where she reportedly agreed to pick up drugs for him and his friends.

Later that night Spencer, along with 22-year-old Amos Currie, 24-year-old Davares Rowe and 27-year-old Kortney Ellis allegedly picked the woman and her four-year-old son up and drove them to the convenient store where she was to pick up the drugs.

The dealer was late, so the woman and her son were driven to an apartment at NW 6th Avenue and 68th Street.

Once there they forced her into a bedroom where Ellis allegedly hit her with a stool several times and sexually assaulted.

Ellis then told Spencer and Currie to “do their thing” and each of the men went to the bedroom and raped her, according to Spencer’s arrest report.

Currie allegedly pistol whipped her while he was sexually assaulting her.

The woman was then taken to another room where two of the men raped her again.

The men then drove to an area near Crandon Park where they forced her and son out of the car, but not before taking her wallet and phone.

Ellis appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer on Tuesday.

“These are some very serious charges. It says armed sexual battery, two counts of kidnapping, strong armed robbery, burglary with an assault or battery, and aggravated battery,” said Judge Glazer. “You are ordered to stay away from the victim, no contact with the victim either directly or indirectly, in person, in writing, by telephone or through third parties. No contact with this victim through social media or other electronic means.”

Police said the woman was able to identify her attackers by picking them out of a photo lineup.