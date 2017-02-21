Dozens Of Outback, Carrabba’s, Bonefish Restaurants Closing

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TAMPA (CBSMiami) – The Tampa-based company that owns Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s, Bonefish Grill and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar says some of those restaurants will soon close their doors.
Bloomin’ Brands Inc. plans to close 43 locations around the United States. The company said the stores are underperforming.
“Although 2016 was a challenging year for both Bloomin’ Brands and the industry, we made real progress on our strategy to reallocate spending away from discounting toward investments to strengthen brand health,” CEO Liz Smith said in a statement. “We are pleased with how our brands are performing so far in 2017, particularly at Outback where we believe our investments are beginning to gain traction.”
There are a dozen Outback Steakhouse locations in South Florida, 6 Carrabba’s, 7 Bonefish Grill locations and 1 Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine bar location.
However, Bloomin’ Brands has more than 1,500 locations in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Guam and approximately 20 other countries. The company has not released a list of the restaurants that are to be closed.