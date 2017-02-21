David Cassidy Dealing With Memory Loss

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Former “Partridge Family” heartthrob David Cassidy is struggling with mental health issues.
The 66-year-old entertainer played his final West Coast concerts this month and plans to retire at year’s end.
“I will always be eternally grateful for the love and support you’ve shown me. I still love very much to play and perform live. But it’s much more difficult for me now,” according to his blog.
He added that “traveling and my arthritis” have made performing around the country difficult in recent years.
Cassidy told “People Magazine” he is struggling with memory loss and wants to stay focused and “enjoy life.” The former teen idol said his own family has a history of dementia.