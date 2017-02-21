Couple Reportedly Killed Landlord, Lived With Body

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
CLEARWATER (CBSMiami/AP) — A west coast couple is accused of killing their landlord after the Super Bowl and then living with the body for weeks as they tried to figure out how to get rid of it.
Lawrence Cannon, 42, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 68-year-old Mary Ring who was fatally shot on February 5th in her Clearwater home.
Jennifer Elam, 44, was charged with being an accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. Cannon and Elam were booked into jail Monday afternoon.
It wasn’t clear how long the pair had lived in Ring’s house.