Couple Reportedly Killed Landlord, Lived With Body

February 21, 2017 7:12 AM
Filed Under: Clearwater, Murder

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CLEARWATER (CBSMiami/AP) — A west coast couple is accused of killing their landlord after the Super Bowl and then living with the body for weeks as they tried to figure out how to get rid of it.

Lawrence Cannon, 42, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 68-year-old Mary Ring who was fatally shot on February 5th in her Clearwater home.

Jennifer Elam, 44, was charged with being an accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. Cannon and Elam were booked into jail Monday afternoon.

It wasn’t clear how long the pair had lived in Ring’s house.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Moving U To Stay Fit
CBS4 Supports Ride DCC

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia