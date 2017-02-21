Construction Equipment Crooks Target Hialeah Gardens Firm

February 21, 2017 10:38 AM
Filed Under: Burglary, Construction Equipment, Hialeah Gardens

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Caught on camera – three crooks who stole construction equipment from a Hialeah Gardens firm.

Surveillance from the Mears Construction Co. shows them making their way onto the property at 120th Street and NW 98th Avenue.

A short time later they’re seen driving off with two trucks carrying backhoes.

The company’s manager said the break-in occurred Sunday afternoon between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. He whoever took the equipment knew what they were doing because they disconnected the GPS devices that are used to track them.

