Construction Equipment Crooks Target Hialeah Gardens Firm

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Caught on camera – three crooks who stole construction equipment from a Hialeah Gardens firm.
Surveillance from the Mears Construction Co. shows them making their way onto the property at 120th Street and NW 98th Avenue.
A short time later they’re seen driving off with two trucks carrying backhoes.
The company’s manager said the break-in occurred Sunday afternoon between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. He whoever took the equipment knew what they were doing because they disconnected the GPS devices that are used to track them.