Benoit On Romo To Miami: “I Think It Could Work Out”

NFL.com writer Andy Benoit joined Matt Hammond on the Hochman, Crowder and Krantz Show on 560 WQAM to talk about if Tony Romo would be a good fit for the Miami Dolphins. They also discuss Cameron Wake’s extension and what he thinks of Laremy Tunsil.
On Romo to Miami- “I think it could work out, but Miami has other issues that will be on top of their priority list so I don’t know how much they are thinking of Romo.”
On Cameron Wake- “I think Wake played really well last season. I mean how many guys can maintain the skill set after tearing an Achilles and being in his thirties. That takes incredible athleticism and Wake was very very good.”
