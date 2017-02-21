Benoit On Romo To Miami: “I Think It Could Work Out”

February 21, 2017 10:30 AM
NFL.com writer Andy Benoit joined Matt Hammond on the Hochman, Crowder and Krantz Show on 560 WQAM to talk about if Tony Romo would be a good fit for the Miami Dolphins. They also discuss Cameron Wake’s extension and what he thinks of Laremy Tunsil.

On Romo to Miami- “I think it could work out, but Miami has other issues that will be on top of their priority list so I don’t know how much they are thinking of Romo.”

On Cameron Wake- “I think Wake played really well last season. I mean how many guys can maintain the skill set after tearing an Achilles and being in his thirties. That takes incredible athleticism and Wake was very very good.”

