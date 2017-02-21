$5K Offered For Info In Hit & Run Of Ft. Lauderdale Teen

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — A $5,000 reward is up for grabs for anyone with information leading to the arrest of a driver who hit and killed a 15-year-old back in 2014.
Broward Crime Stoppers along with anonymous donors are offering up the reward as the search continues for the person responsible for hitting and killing Justin Flowers.
Authorities say they are looking for possibly a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee in dark green or black. The jeep may have tinted windows and a luggage rack.
Flowers, a Taravella High School student at the time, tried to cross Broward Boulevard at 27th Avenue around 1 a.m. on February 9, 2014.
As Flowers walked through the center westbound lane, the driver of the Jeep inexplicably changed lanes, struck him and sped off, investigators said.
The Jeep involved in the crash may have had some visible damage to the right front, side and/or windshield area.
Anyone with information is urged to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS. Calls can be anonymous.