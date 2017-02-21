WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at Noon

$5K Offered For Info In Hit & Run Of Ft. Lauderdale Teen

February 21, 2017 10:58 AM
Filed Under: Fort Lauderdale, Hit & Run, Justin Flowers

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — A $5,000 reward is up for grabs for anyone with information leading to the arrest of a driver who hit and killed a 15-year-old back in 2014.

Broward Crime Stoppers along with anonymous donors are offering up the reward as the search continues for the person responsible for hitting and killing Justin Flowers.

Authorities say they are looking for possibly a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee in dark green or black. The jeep may have tinted windows and a luggage rack.

Authorities say they are looking for possibly a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee in dark green or black. The jeep may have tinted windows and a luggage rack.

Authorities say they are looking for possibly a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee in dark green or black. The jeep may have tinted windows and a luggage rack.

Flowers, a Taravella High School student at the time, tried to cross Broward Boulevard at 27th Avenue around 1 a.m. on February 9, 2014.

As Flowers walked through the center westbound lane, the driver of the Jeep inexplicably changed lanes, struck him and sped off, investigators said.

The Jeep involved in the crash may have had some visible damage to the right front, side and/or windshield area.

Anyone with information is urged to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS. Calls can be anonymous.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Moving U To Stay Fit
CBS4 Supports Ride DCC

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia