Victim Of Armed Home Invasion By Police Impersonators Speaks Out

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) — For the first time, a woman who was tied up and threatened at gunpoint by police impersonators is speaking out, saying she feared “something tragic” would happen to her family.

Nathalie Borrego, 28, told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench it was a terrifying experience when two men, who were wearing body armor and claimed they were Miami-Dade Police, burst in to her home around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday.

She was in the house at N.W. 22nd Avenue and 104th Terrace with two children, 3 and 12 years old, their father, and a Comcast repairman who was repairing cables in a bedroom.

Because of the repair work, the front door was left open.

“You could just imagine how it was,” said Borrego. “You can just imagine what it would be when something like that was happening to your family. The first thing I was thinking was that something tragic can happen to your family and the safety of your kids. You should be aware of your surroundings.”

Miami-Dade Police say the law enforcement impersonators demanded money and jewelry. They stole $500, a handgun and some jewelry.

When Borrego was asked what she wanted to say to the public, she responded, “If they know anything, they should come forward. That’s all I have to say.”

There are surveillance cameras at Borrego’s home and the home of a next door neighbor Glenda Mendez. A CBS4 crew was at Mendez’s home Monday afternoon when she was interviewed by a Miami-Dade Police detective.

She said the surveillance tape showed the police impersonators getting out of a black Jeep Cherokee and entering the victims’ home.

Detectives are analyzing the tape in order to make a decision on what they might be able to release.

Mendez said, “What happened here is very nerve-wracking and emotional right now. That this can happen to anyone, like this? I pray the people are caught. This neighborhood has not seen such problems and such drama.”

“I feel very bad about this because this was my neighbor,” said Peggy Hamilton. “I have been here since 1982 and nothing has ever happened like this. I would hope that somebody would come forward and say something.”

It’s not known why the police impersonators picked the victims’ home, which sits next to busy N.W. 22nd Avenue. It’s also possible additional homes in the area have surveillance tape of the suspects’ black Jeep Cherokee.

Miami-Dade Police Det. Jennifer Capote said police are asking for the public’s help to capture the armed intruders.

“We are looking for two males, one white, one black, both apparently Hispanics, between the ages of 20 and 30 years old, probably between the height range of 5’7″ to 5’9″. One may possibly be about 175 pounds The other may potentially be about 190 pounds.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477). Callers will remain anonymous and there is a reward of up to $1,000.