Powerball Jackpot Soars To $403 Million

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It might be time to join the office lottery pool. The jackpot keeps growing for the Powerball lottery.
No one won Saturday’s multi-state drawing, so the top prize for Wednesday night’s Powerball is 403 million dollars, one of the largest prizes ever offered for the game.
Whoever wins the jackpot can choose to take their winnings either in a lump sum cash payment or in an annuity paid out over 29 years.
The lump sum payment, after taxes, is nearly 244 million dollars.
Powerball is played in 44 states, Washington DC, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The chance of winning Powerball is incredibly small, at 292.2 million to one. But players have much better odds, of about one in 25, of winning smaller prizes ranging from $1 million to $4.