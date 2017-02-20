WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at Noon

New Zika Vaccine Works On Mice

February 20, 2017 11:35 AM
Filed Under: Health, Zika, Zika Vaccine

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s encouraging news regarding the Zika virus and efforts to fight the disease.

Researchers in St. Louis say developers have successfully designed a vaccine that protects lab mice against the Zika virus.

The next step is to test the possible vaccine on people.

South Florida was ground zero for Zika in this country last summer and fall with Zika cases reported in sections of Wynwood and Miami Beach.

Zika can cause severe birth defects, including babies born with abnormally small heads. The mosquito-borne virus can also be transmitted sexually.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Moving U To Stay Fit
CBS4 Supports Ride DCC

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia