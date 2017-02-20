It’s A Working President’s Day Holiday For Trump

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump spent most of the President’s Day holiday at his Mar-a-Lago estate, but it wasn’t exactly a day off.
The president was reportedly focused on replacing Obamacare and finding a new National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.
Trump is expected to unveil a new immigration and travel ban this week. His previous ban has been placed on hold by the courts.
Citizens from the seven Muslim-majority countries will still be banned from coming to America. But the new order makes it clear that green card holders and travelers already en route to the U.S. when the order is issued will be exempt.
“We’ll be doing something over the next few days. We don’t give up. We never give up,” said Trump.
The White House is also considering new guidelines from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to aggressively detain and deport undocumented immigrants already living in the U.S.
According to DHS memos, the agency would hire 15-thousand additional agents to enforce immigration laws. The government would also expand the priority list for immigrants marked for immediate removal, including those charged with crimes. It would also direct for the immediate planning, design, and construction of a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico.
The DHS memos did not call for the overturn of a directive from President Barack Obama. The “Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals” (DACA) would stay in place. That presidential order allowed more than 750-thousand immigrants brought to America as children to obtain work permits.