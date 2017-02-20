‘His Name Will Not Go In Vain’: Father Of Slain 6-Year-Old King Carter

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It’s been one year since 6-year-old King Carter was shot and killed in the crossfire of a shootout in the apartment complex where he lived.

His family, devastated by the loss, has thrown himself into a campaign against the gun violence that took his only son.

Santonio Carter, who won’t call this day an anniversary because “‘an anniversary is something celebratory,” will commemorate his death by taking part in a prayer, balloon release and walk from a gas station in Liberty City, decorated with a mural of King, to Charles Hadley Park at 6:00 p.m.

“He stopped here to get his snacks before every football practice,” his father recalled, standing next to the mural of his son on 54th Street and N.W. 17th Avenue.

“Our son, King Carter, his name will not go in vain,” said Santonio. “We just can’t let his name die.”

This dad says he’s always been active in his community and the death of his son has just forced him to step up his activism even more. His “Save Our Kings and Queens” T-shirts have become popular fashion that’s funding a lifeline to the hopeless.

“When kids are calling my phone late night wanting to commit suicide because they ain’t got no shoes or they’re hungry, this is money for that,” he said.

Carter volunteers to help children like his son. He goes to schools and churches, donates school uniforms and gives out food and school supplies with money from his own pocket. The anti-violence campaign was developed by King’s parents to channel their grief into something good.

Monday’s event is another way to remind the community that the violence must stop and that the solution does not always come in the package you expect.

“Nobody is really here to protect and serve and uplift the kids,” Santonio added. “But people like me, who they want to label a bad guy, he looks like a thug or a gangster, but we really have good hearts and really have good interest for the kids’ future.”