Group To Hold “Not My President’s Day” Rally

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A grassroots group is using President’s Day to express their displeasure with Donald Trump by holding a “Not My President’s Day” demonstration.
Posting on Facebook, “The Labor Community Roundtable/United Front Against Trump” said they’ve obtained a permit to hold their peaceful rally at the Torch of Friendship on Biscayne Boulevard beginning at 11 a.m.
The group said they staging the rally to protest what they call the “Un-American policies of the current White House.”
They point out that he’s attacked the country’s Muslim communities and instituted an Islamophobic religious ban. They add he’s also trying to follow up on his campaign promise to build a wall along the Mexican border, a wall that no one wants, and using tax money to pay for it.
They’re also not happy that he threatened to cut federal funding to the state in an attempt “to turn us against our immigrant population, funneling money away from important public institutions.”
Other issues they have with the administration is the approval a pipeline that threatens to destroy sacred lands, their lack of taking climate change seriously and their opposition to a woman’s right to choose.
The group posted on their Facebook page that Trump, “,,, does not represent our interests. He was voted in by a minority of the American public but governs as if there’s no resistance.”
To that end, they say they’re exercising their, “constitutional right to assemble and peacefully protest everything Donald Trump stands for.”