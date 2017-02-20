Four People Arrested In Wilton Manors Attack

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – There’s been a break in the case of a frightening attack which was caught on camera in Wilton Manors.

Four people have now been arrested, according to police.

The attack happened early Sunday, February 12th, in the 100 block of NE 21st Court.

On the security video, two men can be seen running toward Denis Kladchikhin. Police identified the two men as Corey Duke and Darrion Van Kleeck, both 18-years-old. Duke was armed.

Police say there were two others in a waiting SUV. They’ve been identified as 18-year-old Adolfo Vela and Anne Feely.

“These four individuals observed our victim walking down the roadway, selected him because he was walking by himself, approached him and, as we saw in the video, violently attack this individual,” said Wilton Manors Police Commander Gary Blocker.

Kladchikhin said they tackled him to the ground and then stole his wallet, phone and a small amount of cash. They then bashed him in the head with the gun.

“They tried to kill me for $12 and that’s what makes me feel weird, what are people doing,” wondered Kladchikhin.

Police blanketed the area with flyers in the days after the attack. They said that led to an anonymous call to the police department with information that lead to the four arrests. Detectives are checking to see if they could be involved in other cases.

“Currently was are looking at this foursome from a broad perspective, initial indication is we know they’re involved with this crime, we’re still evaluating other cases,” said Blocker.

Vankleeck, Dukes, and Vela were charged with armed robbery and grand theft.

Feely was charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Police have said that this was no hate crime, but rather one of opportunity. The arrests made in this case are not linked with the home invasion robbery that occurred on February 18th.