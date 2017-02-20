Deadly Shooting At NW Dade Apartment Complex

February 20, 2017 5:30 AM
Filed Under: Marybel Rodriguez, Miami-Dade Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway into a deadly overnight shooting at a northwest Miami-Dade apartment complex.

Just after 3 a.m. police received a call about a man shot at 1301 NW 103rd Street.

Arriving officers found a man’s body by a staircase.

“When I came outside I seen a guy was laying in a puddle of blood, my son found something to cover him up and I started calling 911 over and over to try and get them here,” said Rose Marie Williams.

Witnesses told police they heard at least one gunshot.

A woman told CBS4 she talked to the man shortly before he was shot.

“He was cool dude, he was a people person, everybody got along with him. It’s sad, I just talked to him before I walked to the store and I came back and he’s dead,” she said.

Police are working to determine what prompted the shooting.

