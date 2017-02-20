Deadly Shooting At NW Dade Apartment Complex

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway into a deadly overnight shooting at a northwest Miami-Dade apartment complex.
Just after 3 a.m. police received a call about a man shot at 1301 NW 103rd Street.
Arriving officers found a man’s body by a staircase.
“When I came outside I seen a guy was laying in a puddle of blood, my son found something to cover him up and I started calling 911 over and over to try and get them here,” said Rose Marie Williams.
Witnesses told police they heard at least one gunshot.
A woman told CBS4 she talked to the man shortly before he was shot.
“He was cool dude, he was a people person, everybody got along with him. It’s sad, I just talked to him before I walked to the store and I came back and he’s dead,” she said.
Police are working to determine what prompted the shooting.