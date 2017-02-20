Best Places To See Indie Rock In Miami

By Suzy Fielders

The live music scene is constantly involving and changing in Miami, with Indie Rock bands and musicians gaining popularity. While larger venues do often play indie rock concerts sometimes the best way to catch new and hot indie bands is by visiting locally owned restaurants and bars. Whether wanting to enjoy music with dinner or just a night out with drinks and music, these five Miami locations provide top notch service and great live music. From a quaint Irish pub to a New Orleans inspired wine bar, each Miami bar or restaurant is sure to be a hit and fun place to listen to indie rock.

Scully’s Tavern 9809 S.W. 72nd St.

Miami, FL 33173

(305) 271-7404

www.scullystavern.com This neighborhood style Irish pub regularly offers a variety of live music by local musicians, including indie rock. Since it’s opening in 1989 it has provide locals with great music, hearty food and good drinks. Best of all, the owners love of South Florida led them to put a touch of the area in the decor with old Florida pictures and aerial maps of early Miami, so locals will get a little history and photos of their beloved Miami. For more information on their upcoming indie rock shows, follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Blackbird Ordinary 729 S.W. 1st Ave.

Miami, FL 33130

(305) 671-3307

www.blackbirdordinary.com Regularly featuring live musicians, both local and from other areas, this 21+ bar is a great place to catch live music in Miami. Be sure to try one of their many hand crafted cocktails that are made with local and fresh ingredients. This is also the place to be for those that like to party well into the night as it’s open until 5 a.m. Don’t forget to like them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to get the latest updates on indie rock bands they are hosting.

Lagniappe 3425 N.E. 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33137

(305) 576-0108

www.lagniappehouse.com A New Orleans inspired wine bar, Lagniappe offers a huge selection of nightly live music, including indie rock, every night. The live music typically starts at 9 p.m. and runs until about midnight. Click here to see their upcoming line up of musicians. Follow them on Instagram for updates and photos of upcoming and past shows. Related: Best Clubs/Night Spots In South Florida

Lola Restaurant & Grill 5555 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33140

(305) 397-8848

www.lolarestaurantgrill.com Lola Restaurant & Grill offers weekly live music of all genres as well as delicious to enjoy while listening. Please note that Lola’s is closed on Monday’s. From pasta dishes, to steak and fresh seafood, there is a little something on their menu for every taste. Don’t miss their impressive wine menu complete with champagne and pitchers of Sangria and Ckerico. Find them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more information on their restaurant and the latest listing of musicians playing.