Best Places To See Indie Rock In Miami

By Suzy Fielders
Scully’s Tavern
9809 S.W. 72nd St.
Miami, FL 33173
(305) 271-7404
www.scullystavern.com
This neighborhood style Irish pub regularly offers a variety of live music by local musicians, including indie rock. Since it’s opening in 1989 it has provide locals with great music, hearty food and good drinks. Best of all, the owners love of South Florida led them to put a touch of the area in the decor with old Florida pictures and aerial maps of early Miami, so locals will get a little history and photos of their beloved Miami. For more information on their upcoming indie rock shows, follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Blackbird Ordinary
729 S.W. 1st Ave.
Miami, FL 33130
(305) 671-3307
www.blackbirdordinary.com
Regularly featuring live musicians, both local and from other areas, this 21+ bar is a great place to catch live music in Miami. Be sure to try one of their many hand crafted cocktails that are made with local and fresh ingredients. This is also the place to be for those that like to party well into the night as it’s open until 5 a.m. Don’t forget to like them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to get the latest updates on indie rock bands they are hosting.
Lagniappe
3425 N.E. 2nd Ave.
Miami, FL 33137
(305) 576-0108
www.lagniappehouse.com
A New Orleans inspired wine bar, Lagniappe offers a huge selection of nightly live music, including indie rock, every night. The live music typically starts at 9 p.m. and runs until about midnight. Click here to see their upcoming line up of musicians. Follow them on Instagram for updates and photos of upcoming and past shows.
Lola Restaurant & Grill
5555 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33140
(305) 397-8848
www.lolarestaurantgrill.com
Lola Restaurant & Grill offers weekly live music of all genres as well as delicious to enjoy while listening. Please note that Lola’s is closed on Monday’s. From pasta dishes, to steak and fresh seafood, there is a little something on their menu for every taste. Don’t miss their impressive wine menu complete with champagne and pitchers of Sangria and Ckerico. Find them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more information on their restaurant and the latest listing of musicians playing.
Brick
187 N.W. 28th St.
Miami, FL 33127
(786) 467-1205
www.brickmia.com
This unique venue located in Wynwood provides a great line up of live music, including many local indie rock bands and musicians. Be sure to check out their extensive cocktail menu and over 50 craft beer options. Set in a 1920s house, it provides a unique ambiance for local music and drinks. Don’t forget to follow them on Facebook and Instagram for more details on upcoming live music.
