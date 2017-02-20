Adolf Hitler’s Phone Sells At Auction for $243K

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
Chesapeake City, MD (CBSMiami) — A Maryland auction house has sold Adolf Hitler’s personal travelling telephone for $243,000.
Made by Siemens, the phone was used by Hitler to issue most of his commands during the last two years of World War Two.
The red phone even has a swastika and Hitler’s name engraved on the back.
A British officer found the phone in Hitler’s bunker shortly after the conflict in Europe came to an end.
It had been left in a box inside an English country house ever since.
The officer’s son opted to sell the phone at auction and hopes it will end up in a museum.
The auction house describes the telephone as “Hitler’s mobile device of destruction” and called it “arguably the most destructive ‘weapon’ of all time, which sent millions to their deaths around the world.”
Alexander historical auctions, which hosted the sale, did not say who purchased the phone, only to say the winning bid was made by phone.